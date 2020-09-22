Waverly chooses developer for Red Fox Inn site

WAVERLY — The Waverly City Council has backed a plan to renovate the former landmark Red Fox Inn into apartments, hotel rooms and an event center.
In a 4-2 vote, the council chose to pursue a $3.5 million proposal by recently formed 1879 Ventures over a proposal by longtime community member Bartels Lutheran Retirement.
Council members Brian Birgen, Rodney Drenkow, Heather Beaufore and Tim Kangas voted in favor.
Members Kris Glaser and Matthew Schneider voted against the proposal after favoring Bartels’ competing proposal.
Member Ann Rathe abstained because of her connections with Bartels.
Council members said both proposals were promising and had risen to the top from a field of five outfits expressing an interest in taking on the Red Fox.
The inn, located at 1900 Heritage Way on the city’s western edge, has been derelict for years and was acquired by the city in the spring after property taxes went unpaid. Under the plan, the city would sell the property and negotiate a development agreement.
1859 Ventures is proposing turning the Red Fox’s east building into 34 market-rate apartments in the initial phase followed by 48 hotel units, which could be turned into extended stay accommodations depending on demand, in a subsequent phase involving the west building, according an outline of the project.
Redeveloping the south building for an events center and restaurants would follow.
“Our purpose is to take the existing Red Fox Inn and redevelop it and keep it something the city of Waverly can look at as kind of a cool place to be in town for future development and also serve as a gateway into the community,” said Brett Tigges of 1859.
The project would add 15 garage stalls for residents and other outdoor improvements like a dog park and resident gardens. New job creation would be around 100, according to organizers.
Plans call for the first phase to start in 2021. The company has pre-approval of up to $1.3 million from a bank and $330,000 in owners’ capital for the first phase, according to the outline. Proceeds from phase one would help fund the subsequent phases, under the plan.
The Bartels project envisioned turning the east building into 30 independent living units for residents age 55 and over with the front building holding offices, retail, a theater, child care and a salon. The west building and pool area would be renovated next, followed by a restaurant and events center in the south building.
Bartels plan was projected to cost just more than $8 million.
