Waverly chooses developer for Red Fox Inn site

Redeveloping the south building for an events center and restaurants would follow.

“Our purpose is to take the existing Red Fox Inn and redevelop it and keep it something the city of Waverly can look at as kind of a cool place to be in town for future development and also serve as a gateway into the community,” said Brett Tigges of 1859.

The project would add 15 garage stalls for residents and other outdoor improvements like a dog park and resident gardens. New job creation would be around 100, according to organizers.

Plans call for the first phase to start in 2021. The company has pre-approval of up to $1.3 million from a bank and $330,000 in owners’ capital for the first phase, according to the outline. Proceeds from phase one would help fund the subsequent phases, under the plan.

The Bartels project envisioned turning the east building into 30 independent living units for residents age 55 and over with the front building holding offices, retail, a theater, child care and a salon. The west building and pool area would be renovated next, followed by a restaurant and events center in the south building.

Bartels plan was projected to cost just more than $8 million.

