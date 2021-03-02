Waverly Chamber's funding discussed, mask mandate affirmed

WAVERLY -- After concerns about the Waverly Chamber of Commerce's funding request for the next fiscal year, City Council members agreed they wanted to fully fund the business group, but want to set more goals and improve communication.

The council agreed to help fund the chamber for the next fiscal year, expected to cost about $45,000, despite concerns about the chamber using a portion of its funds to replenish its reserves. A full vote will take place later.

"For me, investing $45,000 every year, I would want you to utilize that and invest that money into something tangible," said Ward 4 member Heather Beaufore. "If we give that money, I want to see it invested back in the community, not saved for a rainy day."

Travis Toliver, the chamber's executive director, said Beaufore's characterization was inaccurate.

"We don't take in investment money from businesses, and certainly not from the city, and only spend a portion and save the rest," he said during Monday's council meeting, noting the group does save some in reserves.

Other council members said they believed the chamber is a good steward of its money, but voiced other concerns.