Waverly Chamber's funding discussed, mask mandate affirmed

WAVERLY -- After concerns about the Waverly Chamber of Commerce's funding request for the next fiscal year, City Council members agreed they wanted to fully fund the business group, but want to set more goals and improve communication.
The council agreed to help fund the chamber for the next fiscal year, expected to cost about $45,000, despite concerns about the chamber using a portion of its funds to replenish its reserves. A full vote will take place later.
"For me, investing $45,000 every year, I would want you to utilize that and invest that money into something tangible," said Ward 4 member Heather Beaufore. "If we give that money, I want to see it invested back in the community, not saved for a rainy day."
Travis Toliver, the chamber's executive director, said Beaufore's characterization was inaccurate.
"We don't take in investment money from businesses, and certainly not from the city, and only spend a portion and save the rest," he said during Monday's council meeting, noting the group does save some in reserves.
Other council members said they believed the chamber is a good steward of its money, but voiced other concerns.
"There's a fair amount of overlap, some redundancy, among these groups. I find it confusing," at-large member Ann Rathe said of the chamber as well as the Waverly Main Street Program. "I would like to see an outside facilitator work on the big picture of economic development and figure out how it can be a more united effort."
Ward 1 member Brian Birgen said a lack of direction wasn't necessarily all on the chamber.
"The City Council has an obligation to set clear goals and expectations if we're going to be upset that the chamber doesn't meet them," Birgen said.
"Can they do better? Absolutely," said Ward 5 member Tim Kangas. "But this last year's been rough on everybody. Some of what we're hearing might be a reflection of what this last year has been like as well."
The council also reaffirmed its mask mandate, which only applies to public city buildings, on a 6-1 vote, with at-large member Matthew Schneider dissenting.
"This just wouldn't win in a court of law," Schneider said, claiming a person unable to wear a mask inside a city building could sue under the Americans with Disabilities Act.
But Schneider remained the lone no vote on the issue.
"It's not that we're wanting to force the public to do something," said Kangas. "We're looking at our city employees and their possible exposure and what they have to deal with when people are coming in. That, to me, is the reason this is in place."