Waverly calls on developers to propose affordable housing on vacant lot, neighbors protest

WAVERLY — The city will seek proposals to build multi-family, affordable housing on a former elementary school site despite neighbors’ objections.
The City Council voted 5-1, with at-large member Matthew Schneider dissenting, to request proposals for the former Washington Irving School site at 213 Sixth St. S.W. Developers can submit proposals through Aug. 13.
The city wants to rezone the parcel from R-2 residential to R-3 multi-family, which the zoning commission will take up Thursday. If approved, the rezoning would need approval from the council at three readings back over the next two months.
The city took possession of the triangular-shaped lot in 2014 from the Waverly-Shell Rock school district. In recent months the economic development commission and planning and zoning board started looking at it as a site for affordable housing, something an INRCOG study last fall said is especially needed in the city.
The zoning commission in November said an unnamed developer’s proposal for 15 townhomes on the site would be acceptable. William Werger, economic development Director stressed nothing is set in stone, but it was “just interesting to have that conversation before we got too far.”
At Monday’s council meeting, neighbors suggested they had heard proposals for up to 17 condos on the site, and argued it isn’t right for the neighborhood, made up largely of single-family homes, some historic.
Sonja Bodine, who lives on Sixth Street with her husband, Tim, said they already have problems with renters from nearby Wartburg College, and worried the price and nature of the housing would attract more students.
“If you want to put in three or four houses that are aesthetically cohesive with our neighborhood, I’m fine with that. But I think there’s just better places to go with 17 condos than across the street,” Bodine said. “We know it’s going to be developed, we just don’t want it R-3.”
Erik Johnson, who lives on Fifth Street, said the average price of each unit — estimated at between $225,000 and $245,000 — would “drastically change” the neighborhood. Johnson said his own home was assessed at $150,000. He also noted his family appreciates the green space.
“Please don’t put in triplexes there. Please don’t cram in a bunch of housing there. It would really affect what is here,” Johnson said. “It’s a really nice space to have for this neighborhood, and we would be really sad to have this gone.”
Ward 1 Councilman Brian Birgen said he was optimistic developers could come back with housing proposals like Bodine and Johnson suggested.
“If we’re not happy with any of the proposals that come back, we do not need to approve any of the proposals,” Birgen said. “This is simply a request for proposals, and I’m going to support the process.”
Ward 3 member Rod Drenkow said his support was conditional on knowing the council may rezone the lot back to R-2 if no proposals are acceptable, that neighbors like Bodine were involved in the process and that the properties would have restrictive covenants to ensure they couldn’t be rented down the road.
“I’m going to do everything I can to see this doesn’t go through if this is not restricted to owner-occupied housing,” Drenkow said.
At-large member Ann Rathe said she hoped the townhomes wouldn’t be “cookie cutter” like the photos shown in the packet, but would meet the city’s affordable housing needs and fit the historic nature of the neighborhood.
“It sounds like we’re all going to be fairly picky about what goes there, and we should be,” she said. “I’m looking forward to seeing what people can come up with.”