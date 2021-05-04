Waverly calls on developers to propose affordable housing on vacant lot, neighbors protest

Sonja Bodine, who lives on Sixth Street with her husband, Tim, said they already have problems with renters from nearby Wartburg College, and worried the price and nature of the housing would attract more students.

“If you want to put in three or four houses that are aesthetically cohesive with our neighborhood, I’m fine with that. But I think there’s just better places to go with 17 condos than across the street,” Bodine said. “We know it’s going to be developed, we just don’t want it R-3.”

Erik Johnson, who lives on Fifth Street, said the average price of each unit — estimated at between $225,000 and $245,000 — would “drastically change” the neighborhood. Johnson said his own home was assessed at $150,000. He also noted his family appreciates the green space.

“Please don’t put in triplexes there. Please don’t cram in a bunch of housing there. It would really affect what is here,” Johnson said. “It’s a really nice space to have for this neighborhood, and we would be really sad to have this gone.”