Waverly approves new sidewalk infill program citywide. Here are the details

WAVERLY — The city will require owners of most vacant lots to build sidewalks to “improve the overall connectivity,” but one council member made sure it won’t apply to older parts of town.

City Engineer Mike Cherry drafted the subdivision sidewalk infill program criteria at the request of the City Council in January, which noted it preferred a comprehensive plan instead of the practice of reviewing individual lots each year.

“We’re trying to put something together that fits the discussion of the council at the prior meeting,” Cherry said.

The resolution would require any lot built upon in a “subdivision that required sidewalk at the time of platting” have a sidewalk, a requirement in Waverly since 2013. But it would add a requirement for sidewalks on vacant lots that were more than six years old, as well as vacant lots whose owners hadn’t obtained a building permit within two years of ownership in developments that were more than six years old.

Property owners whose vacant lots are next to two or more adjacent vacant lots, as well as those vacant lots next to undeveloped land, would not be required to add a sidewalk.