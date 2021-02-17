Waverly approves new sidewalk infill program citywide. Here are the details

WAVERLY — The city will require owners of most vacant lots to build sidewalks to “improve the overall connectivity,” but one council member made sure it won’t apply to older parts of town.
City Engineer Mike Cherry drafted the subdivision sidewalk infill program criteria at the request of the City Council in January, which noted it preferred a comprehensive plan instead of the practice of reviewing individual lots each year.
“We’re trying to put something together that fits the discussion of the council at the prior meeting,” Cherry said.
The resolution would require any lot built upon in a “subdivision that required sidewalk at the time of platting” have a sidewalk, a requirement in Waverly since 2013. But it would add a requirement for sidewalks on vacant lots that were more than six years old, as well as vacant lots whose owners hadn’t obtained a building permit within two years of ownership in developments that were more than six years old.
Property owners whose vacant lots are next to two or more adjacent vacant lots, as well as those vacant lots next to undeveloped land, would not be required to add a sidewalk.
Cherry said violators would be contacted Jan. 1 of each year and ordered to complete a sidewalk by Labor Day. If a sidewalk is not built by then, the city will build it and assess property owners, who would then have to make the first payment by September of the following year, paid over either a 5- or 10-year period.
That worried Ward 4 Councilwoman Heather Beaufore.
“I’m just concerned with forcing anybody to commit to something financially they can’t do right now,” she said, noting the ongoing economic recession caused by the pandemic.
“There’s also the possibility they could appeal to the City Council specifically for an exemption,” Ward 5 Councilman Tim Kangas said. “We could give them a grace period of a year. There is another path there.”
Ultimately, the council unanimously approved the program, which was adopted Monday, but not before Ward 3 Councilman Rodney Drenkow made sure it wouldn’t apply to much of his ward, which he noted in the January meeting had several large trees and other considerations.
“I don’t think there’s any reason to be using this to force people to build sidewalks where there haven’t been sidewalks for over 100 years,” Drenkow said.
Cherry said the way the resolution was written would not include platting before the city had council and zoning records, or around 1975 and before. But Kangas said that didn’t mean Ward 3 would be totally off the hook forever.
“That’s an issue the future council would have to deal with in terms of infill and connectivity through parts of town that had never had them before, and that would be specific to those areas,” he said.