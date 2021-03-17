Waverly approves 4% increase in taxes, will seal coat north part of city this year

WAVERLY — The city adopted a $38.5 million budget Monday and a more than 4% increase in taxes, with the largest expenses coming from capital improvement projects at more than $14.8 million.
The City Council voted 5-2 to approve the fiscal year 2022 budget, with Ward 4 member Heather Beaufore and at-large member Matthew Schneider dissenting.
The tax rate will be approximately $16.33 per $1,000 of taxable property value, a $0.64 increase and 4.08% higher than last year’s $15.69 per $1,000. Additionally, the state is raising the percentage of property value used to calculate tax liability for residential homeowners, known as the rollback, which will raise taxes further.
Neither Beaufore nor Schneider responded to messages seeking comment on why they voted against the budget. Schneider gave only vague comments during the meeting.
“I looked at it like this is my business,” Schneider said. “I don’t like all the messages that city staff has been getting; I think that’s been messed up. I want the public to understand that sometimes yes and no don’t mean yes and no sometimes.”
The city is expecting to take in $38,499,292 in fiscal year 2022, $7,657,797 of that from property taxes. It expects to spend or transfer out $40,851,844, leaving a more than $2.5 million gap that will reduce its fund balance from more than $17 million to nearly $14.9 million.
The largest expenditure is $14,865,917 for expected capital improvement projects, an increase over the $12.8 million over fiscal year 2021 and nearly $7.4 million spent in 2020.
“The capital projects usually drive the rate,” said City Administrator James Bronner.
Projects include reconstruction of First Street Northwest as well as the second phase of Cedar Lane, “to kind of help complete the unofficial arterial route to go around the bridge closing in the next few years” when the Bremer Avenue bridge is redone.
Debt service takes the second-biggest chunk of expenses, at $4.7 million — a decrease over last year’s $4.9 million. Culture and recreation spending is budgeted at nearly $3.25 million, while public safety spending will be over $3.2 million.
“I’d like to thank the city staff for once again putting together a good budget,” said Ward 1 Councilman Brian Birgen.
The council on Monday also approved a $193,600.50 bituminous seal coating project on 108 blocks in the northern part of Waverly, and approved giving the contract to Blacktop Service Co. of Humboldt. It will be funded primarily through the local option sales tax as well as the road use tax.
The city seal coats a seventh of its total streets every year, said City Engineer Mike Cherry. Work is slated to take place from June through August.
Beaufore noted she has heard concerns about the process, which involved spraying hot oil on the roadway and sprinkling gravel chips over the top. About 10% of those chips don’t bind to the pavement and have to be swept up, said Cherry. Beaufore said that means some gets in yards.
“Typically, what we tell them is to just rake it back into the gutter, and through our normal street sweeping operations we’ll pick that up,” Cherry said.
