Waverly approves 4% increase in taxes, will seal coat north part of city this year

WAVERLY — The city adopted a $38.5 million budget Monday and a more than 4% increase in taxes, with the largest expenses coming from capital improvement projects at more than $14.8 million.

The City Council voted 5-2 to approve the fiscal year 2022 budget, with Ward 4 member Heather Beaufore and at-large member Matthew Schneider dissenting.

The tax rate will be approximately $16.33 per $1,000 of taxable property value, a $0.64 increase and 4.08% higher than last year’s $15.69 per $1,000. Additionally, the state is raising the percentage of property value used to calculate tax liability for residential homeowners, known as the rollback, which will raise taxes further.

Neither Beaufore nor Schneider responded to messages seeking comment on why they voted against the budget. Schneider gave only vague comments during the meeting.

“I looked at it like this is my business,” Schneider said. “I don’t like all the messages that city staff has been getting; I think that’s been messed up. I want the public to understand that sometimes yes and no don’t mean yes and no sometimes.”