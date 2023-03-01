WAVERLY — Administrator James Bronner informed the City Council on Monday that the state’s rollback error could mean at least $100,000 less in revenue than had been anticipated.

That same night the council cancelled a fiscal year 2024 budget hearing, originally March 6, in anticipation that the error’s exact impact will be known sometime by March 20. A new hearing date is expected to be set at that point.

On Feb. 20, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed the bill clarifying the residential rollback percentage, or the proportion of a property’s value that is taxable, as 54.6% not 56.5%.

“We take that hit to the fund balance and that’s all you can do, or you cut back to try to even it out,” Bronner said.

He didn’t see the latter as realistic, having already trimmed back expenses.

“Any position that we had that was open, new positions, equipment, building improvements, we trimmed out all of it that we could – other than replacing broken equipment or things we really have to have,” Bronner said. “It would most likely come down to bodies at this point in time, which is not something I really want to do right now.”

Iowa municipalities are anticipating future changes to budget construction as state legislators consider property tax reform bills. However, Bronner doesn’t anticipate any of the other laws, if adopted, having an immediate impact on budgets for the next fiscal year that cities are currently reworking.

His staff has begun to “dissect” its budgeting more than in previous years.

“We’re just battling a lot of things on multiple fronts – that we haven’t really had in the past, if ever,” he said.

In other business, the council approved the sale of $1.5 million in local option sales tax revenue bonds to the bidder with the lowest interest rate to help pay for the third and final phase of its ball diamond project at the new Cedar River Park.

Bronner says the project is taking shape and nearing completion. The grand opening date was slated for sometime in the spring.

The phase brings about new dugouts, handrails, press boxes, restrooms, a maintenance building and concession stand, and accompanies the eight ball diamonds for youths of all abilities to play baseball and softball that had been constructed in previous phases.

Northland Securities of Minneapolis, Minnesota was the lowest of four bidders, offering a 5.07% rate.

“This 5% was something we were anticipating,” said Maggie Burger of Speer Financial. “We don’t want to see it but we were anticipating that this was right where the market was going to be on these.”

Bronner had anticipated the bonds maturing “most likely” in seven years, but Burger said they can be called after June 1, 2028.

The elimination of the local option sales tax – a mechanism most local governments use that imposes a one-cent sales tax on top of the state rate – is at the center of the changes legislators are discussing in Des Moines. City officials are unsure what that could mean for these bonds.

But that didn’t stop the council from moving forward.

“What I can tell you from the words of your bonding attorney is if there’s nothing in there grandfathering these types of bonds in, typically then you see class action lawsuits come about from the cities who are sitting on local option sales tax and they have to do that to protect their investors,” Burger said.

