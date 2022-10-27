Waverly administrator shares preliminary budget outlook with council

WAVERLY — Administrator James Bronner shared his preliminary plans with the City Council this week for formulating the next budget and addressing various challenges.

Smaller projects will be the focus before diving into larger ones, like plans to transform Memorial Park, that are further out but could be incorporated into fiscal year 2024-25 planning.

“We have the bond capacity to do whatever we need to. It’s just continuing to hopefully pay that down, so we’re not cycling any additional debt more than what we need,” said Bronner. “That’s kind of our goal is to get a lot of the little things trimmed, get them done, get them finished before the real big projects start.”

Waverly Health Center CEO resigns after less than a year on the job Jodi Geerts, chief nursing officer, was named acting CEO on Tuesday, the same day employees were notified of her appointment and her predecessor Matt Johnson’s departure.

When it comes to Memorial Park, a new pool will be the most expensive item.

“There will be a referendum that probably has to pass before we get too far down the road because, if it doesn’t, then we got to regroup a little bit,” Bronner said.

In the meantime, he gave examples of smaller endeavors like new generators and rebuilding a golf course maintenance building that need to be addressed.

“Doing these small necessary projects to clear the path as much as we can is a smart approach,” said Councilor Matthew Schneider.

Bronner said the city also will need to look into incorporating trail bridge, vehicle and equipment replacements into the budget. Another expenditure will be paying for the debt incurred by the third phase of the city’s ball diamonds project at the new Cedar River Park.

Another consideration will be the $700,000 sought by the Waverly Public Library to help pay for significant renovations and the expansion to the building at 1500 W. Bremer Ave.

Waverly City Council talks housing, former Irving school site City administration explained why it's considered offering incentives, but is hesitant to go forward with offering them.

“I absolutely love the library, and I think it is wonderful, and I think it is a huge hot spot,” said Councilor Heather Beaufore.

But she feels the council has to ask itself if that’s an “absolutely necessary” expenditure to take on this upcoming fiscal year.

Bronner also will look into technology and software updates in hopes of reducing the paper usage and cutting back manpower hours.

He anticipates hiring challenges and having to look at “wage adjustments to try to compete going forward.” Additionally, the city will have to factor in Bremer County’s reevaluation of property values.

But Bronner spent a large chunk of time at the meeting speaking to the challenges of obtaining new public works and field vehicles in today’s market. That could mean purchasing used vehicles instead.

“We’ll be sitting, waiting for a year … and then they just cancelled them last week. They were supposed to be here next week. And they cancelled their orders,” said Bronner. “Who does that?

“We’ve pushed vehicles off for years now because we simply can’t get them. We’ve had some in the queue for over a year waiting for a chassis. Well, they’re not here.”