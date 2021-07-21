Wave of foreclosures not anticipated in Iowa as moratorium expires

That could change “as we move forward, and really start to see the impact of the pandemic,” Veridian’s Christensen said. “We definitely could start to see that spike in delinquency and foreclosures increase. We just haven’t at this point.”

According to HUD Comprehensive Housing Affordability Strategy data, cited by Jared, before the pandemic 56% of homeowner households with incomes below 50% median family income were paying more than 30% of income on housing and 31% were paying more than half their income on housing.

The Iowa mortgage bankers association, past due loans in Iowa increased from 3.3% in 2018 to 5.3% in 2020, and seriously delinquent past due 90 days or more increased from 1.6% to 3.4%.

Most of those Horizons is working with have lost their jobs or are working fewer hours because of the pandemic, Bedwell said.

In some cases, jobs disappeared. In other instances, people who lost one job started another but have not regained firm financial footing.

“We see people who were unable to return to work for one reason or another,” Bedwell said. It could be long-term COVID-19 effects for them or a family member.