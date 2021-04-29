Waterloo's new chief of staff role commonplace in other Iowa cities

Hart said the person who fills the role could help Waterloo with its 2030 Community Vision, financial needs and administrative services to increase the city’s efficiency. That falls in line with Hart’s ongoing evaluation of departmental structures in the city, he said.

Some people criticized the position for taking on the mayor’s responsibilities. Hart said at the March 25 meeting that the position is “absolutely not” replacing the mayor. Mardesen in Council Bluffs said his role is complementary to that of the mayor.

“I work side by side with the mayor on all our initiatives as to what we want to see happen in the city and what direction we want to take our city,” Mardesen said. “I don’t know that I’m much of just an assistant to him. I think we take up and divide and conquer different roles that we’re going to do.”