Waterloo zoning panel OKs new Dollar General store

WATERLOO — The city may be getting a sixth Dollar General store.

The prolific discount retailer is planning to build a new 9,100-square-foot store in the southeast area of Waterloo near the intersection of U.S. Highway 218 and Dysart and Shaulis roads.

Members of the city’s Planning, Programming and Zoning Commission voted 5-0 Tuesday to endorse Dollar General’s request to rezone a three-acre triangular lot for C-P planned commercial use.

The project, which includes a 30-stall parking lot, received no public opposition during the zoning hearing and heads to the City Council, likely on March 23, for final approval.

“With the location at a highway intersection, it would appear a suitable location for a neighborhood commercial store,” said planner Seth Hyberger, noting the city staff also recommended approval of the plan.

The site plan shows all access to the site would come from Dysart Road and not the higher-speed highway to the east.

Joe Russo, a representative of the Farnsworth Group developing the store for the Memphis, Tenn.-based Dollar General, said the company is hoping to get full council approval this month to begin construction as soon as possible.