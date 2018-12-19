WATERLOO -- The city is making fire safety code improvements to help restore the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center's liquor license.
Members of the Waterloo City Council's finance committee voted Monday to approve a $25,285 contract with Locksperts, of Waterloo, to fix the building's doors.
"We are upgrading the doors to have the panic bar hardware on them throughout the convention center," said Community Planning and Development Director Noel Anderson, adding the improvements were necessary for the liquor license.
The downtown city-owned convention center lost its right to sell alcoholic beverages last spring when it was being managed by Leslie Hospitality Consulting, based on Omaha, Neb.
The Iowa Alcoholic Beverage Division was reluctant to approve the single license Leslie Hospitality was seeking to cover both the convention center and adjacent Ramada Hotel. The two facilities previously had separate licenses.
Leslie Hospitality's Edwin Leslie blamed the licensing loss on the city for failing to make necessary safety improvements to the building.
The city and LK Waterloo, a corporation managed by Leslie Hospitality, were under a development agreement since 2017 for the city to donate the convention center to the developer. LK Waterloo was required to renovate the convention center and hotel.
LK Waterloo also had a purchase agreement with the hotel owner, Watermark Hotel Equities, which allowed it to take over Watermarks' role managing the convention center. The city maintained ownership of the convention center during that time.
The development agreement fell apart this year when LK Waterloo was unable to secure financing for the project.
A food distributor and architectural firm have filed lawsuits against LK Waterloo seeking payment for services they provided. The Iowa Department of Revenue has also filed tax liens against LK Waterloo for some $132,000 in unpaid sales tax receipts.
Watermark is again managing the hotel and convention center and has filed for a new liquor license at the facility. City Clerk Kelley Felchle said she expects the liquor license application to be considered by the City Council in January.
