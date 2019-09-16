WATERLOO — The state has agreed to help the city and Chicago Central and Pacific Railroad repair two rough crossings.
Waterloo City Council members voted unanimously Monday to approve funding agreements through the Iowa Department of Transportation’s grade crossing surface repair fund.
The program will cover 60 percent of the cost of repairing the CCPR crossings on Wagner Road, near the Broadway Street intersection, and on Osage Road, near the Dubuque Street intersection.
The city and railroad split the remaining 40 percent of the cost.
Councilman Pat Morrissey questioned why those two crossings made the list, noting he was concerned about a railroad crossing on Conger Street near the Reed Street intersection.
“That’s in bad shape,” he said.
City Engineer Jamie Knutson said funding through the state program is competitive statewide and often takes several years to get approval.
“These would have been put in a couple of years ago to the state asking them to fund them,” he said. “The state has a criteria that ranks them and eventually ours came up for funding.”
Knutson said IDOT is evaluating four other Waterloo railroad crossings, including the Conger crossing, for funding in future years.
In other business, council members voted unanimously to approve:
- A $75,000 contract with AECOM Technical Services to continue providing administrative services at the sewage treatment plant until someone is hired to replace former Waste Management Services Superintendent Steve Hoambrecker, who was fired earlier this year.
- A $220,000 contract with Vieth Construction Corp. of Cedar Falls to make drainage improvements on Cardinal Drive, Donald Street, Linbud Lane and Martin Road using revenue from the city’s storm water fees.
