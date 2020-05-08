Waterloo wins $300,000 federal brownfields grant
Waterloo wins $300,000 federal brownfields grant

WATERLOO — Waterloo will receive a $300,000 grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to conduct environmental assessments on brownfields sites.

The grant funds will be used by the city to evaluate older industrial sites for potential hazards that could hamper redevelopment efforts.

Waterloo city officials said they plan to use the grants to conduct up the 23 site assessments. Priority sites include a former bulk oil paint and welding shop, recently acquired Cedar Valley TechWorks lots, a former rail yard, and former River Road area which is part of a qualified Opportunity Zone.

