Waterloo wins $300,000 federal brownfields grant

WATERLOO — Waterloo will receive a $300,000 grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to conduct environmental assessments on brownfields sites.
The grant funds will be used by the city to evaluate older industrial sites for potential hazards that could hamper redevelopment efforts.
Waterloo city officials said they plan to use the grants to conduct up the 23 site assessments. Priority sites include a former bulk oil paint and welding shop, recently acquired Cedar Valley TechWorks lots, a former rail yard, and former River Road area which is part of a qualified Opportunity Zone.
Staffer Tim Jamison’s top stories of 2019:
Courier Reporter Tim Jamison's most memorable stories of 2019
It wasn't always the most important news of the day that stood out to me this year. For the most part, these stories were the ones that reminded me that newspapers play an important role in informing and connecting our community.
In the biggest local economic development announcement of the year, Gary and Becky Bertch announced plans in July for a $100 million theme par…
A controversy over whether the city of Waterloo should sell off portions of its parks for new housing development was a great reminder of the …
Waterloo put itself on the vanguard of a national civil rights movement this year when City Council members made it first city in Iowa and one…
What could have been a routine story about the 10-year anniversary of Waterloo's Pat Bowlsby Off-Leash Dog Park became one of my favorite inte…
Waterloo's slow rolling out of automated traffic enforcement cameras over the past two years have made it difficult to get a grasp on how acti…
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.