WATERLOO — Methane gas generated at the city’s sewage treatment facilities could be a budget windfall.
But investing in costly equipment to capture and turn waste into valuable, pipeline-quality natural gas could put the city of Waterloo in financial jeopardy.
“This is a high financial risk project with the potential for a high financial reward,” said Waste Management Services Director Steve Hoambrecker.
“Presently the renewable energy markets are very strong, making this project very profitable,” he added. “But the stability of the future market could be volatile.”
A report from Madison, Wis.-based Strand Associates indicated the city could capture biogas generated at the city’s municipal wastewater treatment plant on Easton Avenue and at the anaerobic pretreatment lagoon, which handles waste from Tyson Fresh Meats, and clean it for reuse.
While the cost of completing both projects tops $20 million, the consultant found the current market for high-quality renewable natural gas, or RNG, would more than pay off the city’s investment.
But such prices might not continue, especially when RNG is propped up by state and federal tax credits, similar to those helping the wind and solar energy markets compete against the fossil fuels industry.
“It is a large investment we’d need to be putting forth,” Hoambrecker said. “How long is the market going to continue at this place?”
City Council members this week agreed to spend $11,850 for Des Moines-based EcoEngineers to conduct a market analysis and outline financing options for the biogas proposal.
Michelle Weidner, the city’s chief financial officer, said the analysis is vital to “determine for sure what our potential payback would be and make sure there is enough payback quickly enough to make this make sense.”
“This is very cutting edge and some of those (renwable fuel policies) are a political animal; they’re issued by legislatures,” Weidner said. “I want to feel comfortable those aren’t going to go away six months after we invest in the capital to do this.”
The consultant also will look at the possibility of locking the city into a pricing structure for a short or intermediate term, which would not be as lucrative as current market prices but would provide more security against a future market downturn.
Other communities, including Des Moines, Dubuque, Muscatine and Sioux City, are looking at similar projects.
Sioux City was expected to break ground in August on a $9.1 million project to install new equipment to capture, clean and compress sewer gas into renewable fuel. But a large international demand has forced delays in getting the necessary equipment, said Mark Simms, the city’s utilities director.
Simms said Sioux City is also evaluating its offtake options for the gas, including how much risk the City Council is willing to take in the marketplace.
“We’re currently expecting to be injecting gas into the pipeline at this time next year,” he said.
Waterloo already uses some of the methane gas to heat its municipal treatment plant on Easton Avenue. All of that gas generated at the anaerobic lagoon on the city’s northeast side is burned in a large flare.
The EcoEngineers’ report back to Waterloo is expected to be finished within 60 days.
