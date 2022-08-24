Waterloo Water Works raising some customers rates by 1%

WATERLOO — Some Waterloo residents will see a slight increase in what they pay for water next year.

Waterloo Water Works will raise rates by 1% for residents who use more than 6,732 gallons every three months, beginning on Jan. 1. The utility's board of trustees made the decision at a meeting last week.

According to a news release, the average customer uses 10,472 gallons every three months. Based on this, the average customer’s bill will go up 10 cents from $41.63 to $41.73.

Any customer who uses the base rate of 6,732 gallons or less will not see an increase and will continue to be charged $30.88 every three months.

“The Water Works has a number of customers who do not use more than the base rate amount and therefore will see no increase in the water portion of their bill,” Chad Coon, Water Works general manager, said in the release.

Board officials said the increase was needed because of inflationary factors. Among those are labor and health insurance costs, prices for fuel and commodities such as chlorine, and construction expenses. The construction work includes repair and maintenance of the existing system as well as installation of new water mains.

Even with the increase, the board said Waterloo's water rates remain among the lowest in Iowa.