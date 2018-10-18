WATERLOO — The Waterloo Water Works is looking for a new general manager.
Matt Mahler, who has led the municipal utility for just fewer than two years, has resigned to take a job outside of the area.
“I am only leaving because I was contacted with an opportunity that I simply could not pass up,” Mahler said. “The Water Works, the city and the connections I’ve built in the Waterloo community have been pulling my family and I to stay. It’s just that type of opportunity that you have to jump at when it comes along.”
Members of the Water Works board of trustees on Wednesday accepted Mahler’s resignation, which will be effective no later than Dec. 12, and voted to hire Byrnes & Rupkey Inc. to conduct a job search for his successor.
Mahler was hired in January 2016 to replace former general manager Dennis Clark, who resigned in June 2016. The Minnesota native left a job as a project engineer with Snyder and Associates Inc. in Ankeny to take the Waterloo post.
He declined to identify his new job, noting he didn’t want people, especially potential general manager candidates, to compare the two positions and make assumptions about the Waterloo post.
“It’s been a wonderful place to work,” said Mahler, who recalled board members telling him during his job interview about how much he and his family would love the community.
“It’s so true,” he said. “It’s been an amazing place to live.”
Mahler took over an organization that was and is still working to upgrade its aging infrastructure.
“I think the Water Works is at a really exciting place right now because of how supportive (the board’s) been and planning for the future financially and looking at the projects ahead,” he said.
“Whoever is successful and winds up being selected for this position is going to be real fortunate,” he added. “They’re coming into an organization that’s just flying in the right direction.”
