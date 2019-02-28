WATERLOO — The Waterloo Water Works has loosened its residency requirement for the next general manager.
Members of the municipal utility’s board of trustees voted 2-1 Wednesday to amend a policy adopted in 2008 requiring the general manager to live within the Waterloo corporate limits.
The move comes as the water works is searching for a new general manager to replace Matt Mahler, who resigned in December to work for the Iowa Regional Utilities Association.
“We found we can expand our list of prospective candidates for the position if we consider relaxing living in the city of Waterloo,” said former general manager Dennis Clark, who has been assisting the utility until the position is filled.
Board members Mary Potter and Scott Wienands supported the change, which allows the general manager to live within a 15-mile radius of the office. The policy already requires “critical” employees of the water works to live within that radius.
“I think 15 miles, if it’s an urgent and a needed person, they are able to be here in a timely way,” Potter said.
But board member Ron Welper opposed the change after his request to delay the vote for more discussion failed to get support.
“I think (15 miles) is too far,” Welper said. “Someone in La Porte City could be the manager of our water works.
“They keep wanting to hire people who want to work here,” he added. “But they don’t want to live here.”
The water works adopted the original policy in 2008, setting the 15-mile radius for employees who were expected to be on-call to respond to after-hours main breaks and other emergencies.
“When we approved it we said the general manager had to live in Waterloo,” said Clark, who was general manager at the time. “A little bit of that was following the city of Waterloo’s policy.”
Waterloo requires its critical employees to live within a 10-mile radius of City Hall, while requiring department heads to live in the corporate limits. There have been occasional exceptions to that policy.
Iowa law prevents local governments from requiring civil service employees to live within their corporate limits but does allow for reasonable distances to be set for those who respond in emergencies. The civil service rules do not apply to department heads and managers.
