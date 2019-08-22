WATERLOO — Waterloo Water Works customers will absorb a small rate increase next year.
Members of the municipal utility’s board of trustees voted 3-0 Wednesday to approve a 2% rate hike effective Jan. 1, 2020.
The decision follows a string of annual rate increases as the Water Works deals with a list of $60 million in future capital projects. But the amount was significantly below the 10% and 5% rate hikes in 2018 and 2019 respectively.
“We’ve put a good amount of money the last few years into the bank,” said Chad Coon, general manager. “This board has done a good job of identifying projects and setting up funding for those projects with previous rate increases.
“I don’t want to be looked at like the fattened calf that’s ready for slaughter,” he added.
A household using about 4,000 gallons of water per month will see their quarterly water bill grow from $43.31 to $44.17. That does not include sewer, garbage and storm water fees collected on the same billing statement for the city.
“We’re talking about 28 cents a month, when you boil it down to a residence,” said board member Scott Wienands, who said it was important for the Water Works to have a cushion given its infrastructure needs.
“I think that there are a lot of things around here that are potential time bombs,” he said. “We’ve not stuck our head in the sand, but there’s a lot of big things. If something goes south … we could tap our reserves pretty darned quick.”
Waterloo currently has the second-lowest residential water bills among the roughly 40 cities with populations of 10,000 or more. Its combined water and sewer bills are lowest in the state.
“I think we are still low in our rates, high in quality,” said board member Mary Potter.
The rate increase also applies to other communities that purchase water from the municipal utility, including Hudson, Elk Run Heights, Raymond and Washburn.
