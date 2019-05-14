WATERLOO — A wastewater leak has been discovered in a main line from the Cattle Congress sanitary lift station near the intersection of the South Riverside Trail and West Conger Street, city officials said Tuesday.
City staff responded immediately, contacting the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, environmental engineers AECOM and the Army Corps of Engineers to begin taking corrective action. Barricades are in place around the affected area and warning signs posted. Children and pets should be kept away from this area until repairs are complete.
The affected pipe runs approximately 18 feet beneath the river levee. Temporary repairs are underway to mitigate the situation, officials said. Permanent repair work is under design with construction expected to begin upon approval by the Army Corps of Engineers, which has oversight of the levee system.
“Repairing this leak is our top priority. We have already reassigned staff and began the engineering and planning process,” said Mayor Quentin Hart. “While the depth of the pipe and its location under the river levy is problematic and requires coordination with Army Corps, we are confident we will resolve this situation quickly.”
An estimated 12,000 gallons per day of wastewater is entering into the Cedar River.
