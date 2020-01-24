Waterloo Warming Center gets more time to relocate

While Schwartz said the HCC location is currently the top option for the warming center, he said he was willing to consider the courthouse basement as a last resort. The item will be on Tuesday's Board of Supervisors agenda for discussion.

The warming center is open from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. daily and has been serving three to nine people. It is a low-barrier operation service those who have been turned away from more permanent shelters because they're intoxicated or other reasons.

The Jubilee site meets all fire codes to operate as a church. But the code states a commercial building being used for residential purposes on a regular basis needs to have a sprinkler system.

City Councilman Dave Boesen, a retired fire marshal, has raised concerns about the city's financial liability if the city allows the center to stay open despite the known code issues.

Treloar said he and Mayor Quentin Hart looked for options for the center to use a city-owned building but came up empty.

"From our perspective, where it gets difficult, is we can't tell them what building would be great for their clients," Treloar said. "All we can do is approve a building through the fire code."

