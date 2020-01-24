Waterloo Warming Center gets more time to relocate

WATERLOO -- An overnight warming center for homeless persons has been given another week to find a location that meets fire code regulations.
Fire Chief Pat Treloar said the Waterloo Warming Center has been given until Jan. 31 to cease operations at the Jubilee United Methodist Church Freedom Center, which lacks a fire sprinkling system.
The center run by a coalition of social service agencies and volunteers was initially told to shut down Friday, prompting an outcry from supporters who said it wasn't enough time to find a new location.
But Treloar said the fire marshal granted an extension because the coalition was working on options to relocate to the former Hawkeye Community College Metro Center building at 844 W. Fourth St. or basement of the county courthouse.
"The thought is to accommodate the paperwork or agreements that may be needed with Hawkeye or the county," Treloar said. "We think we've been more than reasonable and patient in the matter."
County Supervisor Chris Schwartz, who has been actively involved in the warming center, was grateful for the extra time and said discussions regarding the HCC location have been positive.
"We really appreciate the extension we got," Schwartz said. "I think that gives us the time to get everything in a row."
While Schwartz said the HCC location is currently the top option for the warming center, he said he was willing to consider the courthouse basement as a last resort. The item will be on Tuesday's Board of Supervisors agenda for discussion.
The warming center is open from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. daily and has been serving three to nine people. It is a low-barrier operation service those who have been turned away from more permanent shelters because they're intoxicated or other reasons.
The Jubilee site meets all fire codes to operate as a church. But the code states a commercial building being used for residential purposes on a regular basis needs to have a sprinkler system.
City Councilman Dave Boesen, a retired fire marshal, has raised concerns about the city's financial liability if the city allows the center to stay open despite the known code issues.
Treloar said he and Mayor Quentin Hart looked for options for the center to use a city-owned building but came up empty.
"From our perspective, where it gets difficult, is we can't tell them what building would be great for their clients," Treloar said. "All we can do is approve a building through the fire code."
