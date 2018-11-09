WATERLOO — The candidate filing deadline is Nov. 16 for the upcoming special election to fill Waterloo’s vacant Ward 5 City Council seat.
Candidates planning to run for the office in the Dec. 11 election must file an affidavit of candidacy and a nomination petition containing at least 32 signatures of eligible electors of Ward 5.
Ray Feuss has already announced his intention to seek the seat vacated by the resignation of Chris Shimp earlier this year.
The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 11. Voting is limited to those voters who reside in the six precincts that make up Ward 5.
The last day to pre-register at the Black Hawk County Election Office for this election is Nov. 30 by 5 p.m. Any new or moved voter who registers before the deadline will not be required to show proof of residence at the polls.
Voter registration forms may be found at www.sos.iowa.gov or www.co.black-hawk.ia.us/" target="_blank">www.co.black-hawk.ia.us.
Following the deadline and on election day, any new voter and any voter who has moved from outside the county will be processed using the requirements of election day registration and must provide proof of residence and identity.
A person who is eligible to register to vote may do so on election day at the polling place for the precinct in which the person lives. The person must complete a voter registration form, sign an oath and provide acceptable proof of both identity and residence.
The most common example of an acceptable form of identity and residence is an Iowa driver’s license that is not expired and shows the person’s address on election day. Other acceptable forms of identity may be found at www.sos.iowa.gov or www.co.black-hawk.ia.us.
Contact the election office with questions at (319) 833-3007 or election@co.black-hawk.ia.us. The election office is Room 210 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse; 316 E. Fifth St; Waterloo, IA 50703.
