WATERLOO — The two men running for the vacant Ward 5 City Council post have different visions for the city budget.
The balance between property taxes and the need for city services was a frequent theme Tuesday as Jason Welch and Ray Feuss held their only debate prior to next week’s special election to fill the seat vacated by the resignation of Chris Shimp.
Welch, who runs a small contracting company, said he believes the city is not being responsible to those paying taxes.
“They apparently seem to think they can take our money and spend it on whatever they want to, and I think it’s getting a little bit ridiculous,” he said. “As it pertains to a budget, I am fiscally conservative. I think the taxpayer should keep as much of their money as possible.”
Feuss, who works for the Iowa State Education Association, countered that failing to adequately fund city services will hamper the city’s prosperity.
“If we’re going to cut things, people aren’t going to want to come here,” he said. “… If we’re going to tell people we’re going to cut your taxes to not provide city services, big businesses aren’t going to want to come here, and small businesses won’t feel supported.
“I’ve never once said that I want to raise taxes; I’ve never once said that I want to lower taxes,” he added. “I want adequate funding for our city services.”
Asked about whether the city had adequate fire staffing, Feuss said it was unfair to Ward 5 taxpayers when Station No. 6 is frequently closed. He said he wanted to work over time to ensure enough funding for public safety so it is equal citywide.
Welch said he believed the city was already doing all it can for public safety funding, which is nearly 80 percent of the general fund operating budget.
“When our choices are either to cut services other places or we’re going to have to raise our taxes, I just don’t see it happening,” he said. “Maybe, possibly we’re understaffed but I just don’t think there’s money to (increase staffing).”
Both men said they supported the city’s use of traffic enforcement cameras provided they were used appropriately. But they differed on whether the city should consider public safety officers cross-trained for police and fire responses. Welch said he was OK with PSOs while Feuss said “no to PSOs.”
One audience member asked whether the candidates would listen to the handful of residents, sometimes dubbed the “back bench boys,” who show up every week to express their views during council members.
“Those people are on my campaign committee,” Welch said. “They’re some of the best informed, most concerned citizens out there, and they’re all backing me, pretty much.”
Feuss said those who speak each week are “not necessary right.”
“I applaud them because it’s important to have your voice heard,” he said. “But you’re not the only voice. The thousands of people that I have talked to in Ward 5 are the voices that matter also.”
Feuss said his campaign is focused heavily on bringing civility to the council chambers and adequately funding city services.
“I’m running to be a reasonable voice on council,” he said. “I’m not focused on headlines and controversy. I want to move Waterloo in a direction that all residents can be proud of.”
Welch said he was running to keep government intrusion out of residents’ lives.
“As I read the lay of the land, we have two different sides here,” he said. “We have adequate funding, which I’m interpreting as ‘I think our taxes are going to have to go up if we’re going to adequately fund a lot of these projects.’”
The debate was sponsored by the Black Hawk-Bremer League of Women Voters and can be viewed on the organization’s Facebook page.
The special election on Dec. 11 is only for voters in Ward 5.
It’s hard to imagine a bigger contrast in election for Ward 5 city council. One wants to keep city services and attract people and businesses to the city the other wants to mirror Cedar Falls controversial PSO program to adequately staff the fire department. One feels that all citizen’s opinions need to be heard not just the opinion of the “Back Row Boys” the other has the “Back Row Boys” on his election committee. One feels the city seems to just spend the citizens money foolishly on what ever the current council want the other wants to adequately fund services to help the city prosper. One wants to bring civility back to the council the other wants to be the newest member of the “Fab Four” It’s hard to imagine two people with such different views. I applaud anyone willing to put themselves out there and run for office but I only hope the good people of Ward 5 vote for the one that wants to move the city forward not backwards.
