Waterloo Ward 4 council spot to be filled with appointment

WATERLOO — The City Council has decided it will appoint someone to fill the seat of a colleague resigning next month.

Councilors discussed the fate of Jerome Amos’ 4th Ward seat during a work session on Monday. Amos was absent due to another conflicting meeting.

In November, Amos was elected to the Legislature as the representative for Iowa House District 62. He ran unopposed. He handed in his council resignation on Nov. 18 with an effective date of Jan. 4.

The council had two options: Make an appointment or hold a special election. Residents of Ward 4 can still petition for a special election. In order to do this, they would need to procure 71 signatures. The number represents 10% of the votes for the Ward Four position in the previous city election.

Former Ridgeway Place site seeing new development Residential units are being built to the east of the MercyOne Kimball Family Medicine and Pediatrics Care.

Councilor Jonathan Grieder was the only member to push for a special election.

“I generally get nervous when political bodies choose membership … in a representative democracy, we don’t represent ourselves, we represent the ward at large,” he said. “I would ask if someone (would) be in a caretaker role … it would still allow the body to have full membership to conduct our business but ultimately respect the fact that folks of the Fourth Ward should have ultimate say without anyone putting fingers on the scales.”

He also noted that the person in a caretaker role would not run in the November election, which is when Amos’ term ends. He said this would give incumbent advantage if the person were to run.

Councilor John Chiles opposed this idea saying he wasn’t in favor of any additional requirements for an appointee.

“I personally don’t see it as a bad thing if all applicants want to run again, I don’t see it as a negative in any way,” he said. “I don’t like the idea of paying for it. … If the citizens want us to do the election process they will (petition). … But I want someone in January.”

Veterans Affairs outpatient clinic moving to former Hy-Vee grocery store The Waterloo Community Based Outpatient Clinic for Veterans Affairs is moving from 945 Tower Park Drive to the old Hy-Vee on University Avenue.

The appointment process works like this: On Dec. 19, the next council meeting, councilors will vote to fill the vacancy by appointment. The next day, Dec. 20, application information will be made available to the public. Applications would be due by 5 p.m. on Jan. 3 to the city clerk’s office. During the week of Jan. 9, applicants would be interviewed with one appointed on Jan. 17.

As for the election process, the earliest date a special election could happen is Feb. 7. If there is a runoff, it would occur four weeks later on March 7. Each election would cost $7,500.

Eventually, the council agreed on the idea of appointment but pushed for extra community involvement.

“(There could be a) community forum within the 4th Ward where we should be present, but almost a town hall style so we can hear from them and constituents, as well,” Grieder said. “Each candidate has a set (amount) of time but they’re not interacting with each other.” Rather, they would interact “with the public and maybe a moderator.”

The council agreed the potential appointees would talk about their background and thoughts for the future – general answers to keep the conversation fair so following candidates could not piggyback off of their opponents’ ideas.

Later, at the council meeting, Mayor Quentin Hart said the public forum will happen but a place and time have not been decided yet. Councilors pushed for the event to happen somewhere in the Fourth Ward.

Although Amos was absent from the meetings, he spoke with The Courier earlier about his council tenure.

“I’ve enjoyed my time on council and seeing a lot of the changes in Waterloo,” said Amos, noting they “are changes for the better.” “I’ve been blessed to be on the council.”

He is hoping for a similarly positive time serving in Des Moines.