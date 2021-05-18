Waterloo wants to draw more child care providers

Waterloo City Council members decided unanimously Monday to create an incentive package to attract child care providers to town.
The council asked the planning department to develop guidelines that would bring new providers or help current providers expand. Planners will present their specific proposals to the Waterloo City Council at a work session.
Councilman Jonathan Grieder, who introduced the proposal, said the council would have to formally approve any projects that qualify for incentives.
The incentives would extend to licensed preschools and child care centers, as well as home providers who register with the Iowa Department of Human Services.
The incentives could help attract new businesses by aiding current and future industrial and commercial employers who want to offer child care, according to the resolution.
"This is about helping children. If the program isn't working, we'll fix it," Grieder said. "If we can't fix it, I'll be the first to vote to scrap it."
Councilman Dave Boesen said he was initially skeptical about the incentives, but supported the measure with confirmation the planning department would develop specific guidelines and apply the incentives equally to all licensed and registered child care providers.
Councilman Pat Morrissey got unanimous approval for an amendment that required the planning department to get the City Council go-ahead for any specific incentives it creates.
Monday's decision came after a state listening session that included several Cedar Valley mothers who described child care struggles. The resolution said child care deserts, or places lacking options for children 0-5, affect 30% of Waterloo.
There are 2,100 more children in Black Hawk County that need child care than spaces available, said Mary Janssen, children and family services director at Child Care Resource & Referral of Northeast Iowa.
"As a father, I believe that investing in our children is always, always worth the investment," Grieder said. "I believe that children are absolutely worth it every single time."
The resolution requires the planning department to submit a yearly report about the incentives to the council. It would include in-home and commercial child care facilities benefiting from the incentives, and it would detail the amount of new child care spaces created each year.