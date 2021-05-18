Waterloo wants to draw more child care providers

Waterloo City Council members decided unanimously Monday to create an incentive package to attract child care providers to town.

The council asked the planning department to develop guidelines that would bring new providers or help current providers expand. Planners will present their specific proposals to the Waterloo City Council at a work session.

Councilman Jonathan Grieder, who introduced the proposal, said the council would have to formally approve any projects that qualify for incentives.

The incentives would extend to licensed preschools and child care centers, as well as home providers who register with the Iowa Department of Human Services.

The incentives could help attract new businesses by aiding current and future industrial and commercial employers who want to offer child care, according to the resolution.

"This is about helping children. If the program isn't working, we'll fix it," Grieder said. "If we can't fix it, I'll be the first to vote to scrap it."