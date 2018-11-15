WATERLOO — Sherry Gable used some choice alliteration to describe a rundown building at West Second and Wellington streets.
“It is in a decrepit, despicable, deplorable condition,” Gable said. “It is aesthetically abysmal.”
Gable and Philip Oltrogge, who lives two doors down from the former Koinonia Ministries Full Gospel Baptist Church, brought their concerns to Waterloo City Council members Tuesday, saying it is long overdue for the city to address safety and aesthetic problems caused by the dilapidated building.
The 127-year-old church was acquired by the city in 2016 through a court order after the previous owners failed to maintain the building which was ravaged by nature and vandalism.
It is one of several large eyesores the city now owns but has not yet demolished.
“Children can walk in there,” Gable said. “Animals can walk in there. Anyone can walk in there.”
Mayor Quentin Hart couldn’t argue.
“You are absolutely correct,” Hart said. “Everything you said was absolutely true.”
Hart and Community Planning and Development Director Noel Anderson vowed the building would be demolished by April along with several other crumbling nuisances.
“We are putting together the documents and steps to move ahead with demolition for this,” Anderson said. “This structure is in our main priority group for demolition over this winter, so it should be coming down over this winter.”
Anderson said the city has general obligation bond money available to remove the church along with a crumbling brick building the city acquired in September 2016 at West Ninth Street and Grant Avenue and the “castle-style” fire-damaged apartment building in the 900 block of Commercial Street, which the city has owned for more than four years.
“The city is targeting the locations which we believe to be the highest in terms of safety concerns, visibility and redevelopment opportunities,” Anderson said. “Some of these structures have been fire damaged, so we will be requiring walk-throughs where necessary to determine if the asbestos guys can go in and test and remediate.”
The city also has multiple residential structures acquired through Iowa Code Section 657A that need to be torn down.
Anderson said the city typically begins demolition efforts in the late fall because it tends to generate more competitive bids from construction companies seeking winter work.
The former St. Mary’s Church and School property at East Fourth and Parker streets is not among the 13 properties on the city’s demolition priority list. The city acquired the church, school and rectory through a court order this summer but has not secured ownership of St. Mary’s Villa.
Anderson said the city is waiting to secure all of the buildings on the site to removed them under a single demolition contract.
