Waterloo votes 'yes' to issuing bonds for fiber network build out

WATERLOO — The city will move forward and use $20 million in general obligation bonds for a fiber network.

More than 84% of residents voted “yes” on Tuesday's the public measure.

A total of 2,762 ballots were cast which is 6.57% of the registered voters in Waterloo.

Mayor Quentin Hart said the city’s next step is to go out for bids on both the fiber backbone and fiber to the premises project. He said construction could begin in early spring.

This story will be updated.