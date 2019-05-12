{{featured_button_text}}
WATERLOO — City Council members will be asked to approve more funding to study whether Waterloo can make money from gas generated by the sewage treatment plant.

A proposed $80,000 engineering contract with Strand Associates of Madison, Wis., is scheduled to be considered during a council meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday in City Hall.

The contract was put on hold last month after Councilman Pat Morrissey said he wanted more information about the project before investing more tax dollars into the initiative.

The city has already spent nearly $70,000 to have the consultants evaluate whether it was viable to create pipeline quality gas from biogas created at the waste water treatment plant on Easton Avenue and the pretreatment lagoon near Tyson Fresh Meats.

While initial reports indicated the project could be profitable based on current markets for the gas, the city would be taking on some risk in investing between $7 million and $23 million to develop the system.

The proposed contract with Strand Associates would begin a partial design of the improvements, which would generate more accurate cost estimates and give city officials more information on whether to move forward.

Council members Sharon Juon, Jerome Amos Jr. and Ray Feuss all joined Morrissey in tabling an earlier decision on the contract, while council members Steve Schmitt, Bruce Jacobs and Margaret Klein had wanted to move forward last month.

Questions remain about whether the city could enter long-term contracts with a natural gas buyer that would guarantee a level of return to cover the investment. Such a move would limit the city’s ability to gain a large windfall if the project was successful in the long run.

Council members also also expected to discuss the biogas issue and other sewer-related programs during a 4:20 p.m. work session before the regular meeting.

