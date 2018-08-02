WATERLOO — The Waterloo City Council is using taxes charged on hotel rooms to replace a position it previously axed from this year’s budget.
Council members voted 5-2 Monday to allocate just more than $24,000 in hotel-motel tax revenue to hire a part-time graphic designer at the Waterloo Center for the Arts.
The budget approved by council members in March carried numerous budget cuts effective July 1. That included eliminating the full-time graphic designer position as part of a 10 percent cut absorbed by the arts center.
But Mayor Quentin Hart said the cut left the department “in a rough spot,” noting the position actually helps generate revenue by attracting visitors to the center’s events.
Councilmen Steve Schmitt and Bruce Jacobs voted against filling the position now, with Schmitt questioning the wisdom of using hotel-motel tax discretionary funding as salary for a city employee.
“If we do this and next year for whatever reason that funds not there, are we going to be in a layoff position?” he asked. “How exactly does that work down the road?”
Hart noted the city had used hotel-motel tax in the past to fund overtime for the Waterloo Police Department. Records show the tax also had supported maintenance personnel at the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center in the past.
The hotel-motel tax is generated by a 7 percent surtax on overnight lodging stays in Waterloo.
Most of the $1.2 million generated annually supports the Waterloo Convention and Visitors Bureau and tourism-related attractions and events. The City Council controls 10 percent of the revenue at its discretion.
The Waterloo shell game continues.
Was the public axed about this prior to the Council making their decision?
Shimp and Klein are so hard to figure out? Why would they vote for this but not just support filling the position during the budget? There is no consistency on the city council. From either side.
Lot of city decisions don't make sense. If we don't have enough money to fill a part time graphic design position, why would we even listen to--or consider a plan to fill in the underpass for Greenhill Road to make a roundabout--- at a cost of $6 million??? Even if we are borrowing $6 million, it is still $$$ from the taxpayers.
The city council is very tough during budget talks... then through out the season they spend more then the budget they voted to approve... it’s a joke
Waste of money. This is NOT what the money was collected for. Tell the mayor to go to a biz to have the work done. It will be cheaper. Keep this person off the public teat.
