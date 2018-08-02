Try 1 month for 99¢

WATERLOO — The Waterloo City Council is using taxes charged on hotel rooms to replace a position it previously axed from this year’s budget.

Council members voted 5-2 Monday to allocate just more than $24,000 in hotel-motel tax revenue to hire a part-time graphic designer at the Waterloo Center for the Arts.

The budget approved by council members in March carried numerous budget cuts effective July 1. That included eliminating the full-time graphic designer position as part of a 10 percent cut absorbed by the arts center.

But Mayor Quentin Hart said the cut left the department “in a rough spot,” noting the position actually helps generate revenue by attracting visitors to the center’s events.

Councilmen Steve Schmitt and Bruce Jacobs voted against filling the position now, with Schmitt questioning the wisdom of using hotel-motel tax discretionary funding as salary for a city employee.

“If we do this and next year for whatever reason that funds not there, are we going to be in a layoff position?” he asked. “How exactly does that work down the road?”

Hart noted the city had used hotel-motel tax in the past to fund overtime for the Waterloo Police Department. Records show the tax also had supported maintenance personnel at the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center in the past.

The hotel-motel tax is generated by a 7 percent surtax on overnight lodging stays in Waterloo.

Most of the $1.2 million generated annually supports the Waterloo Convention and Visitors Bureau and tourism-related attractions and events. The City Council controls 10 percent of the revenue at its discretion.

