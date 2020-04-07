Waterloo ups tax breaks to land 6Comm building

WATERLOO — The city will boost its original incentive package to lure a new five-story apartment building downtown.
Waterloo City Council members voted 5-2 Monday to approve an agreement with developer Brent Dahlstrom granting 20 years of 75 percent property tax rebates for the project at West Sixth and Commercial streets.
Council members Pat Morrissey and Margaret Klein voted against the deal. But even those supporting the project voiced heartburn over the size and length of the tax breaks.
“I’m not a big fan right now of 75 percent tax abatements for 20 years on this project,” said Councilman Dave Boesen. “I’m struggling with this, I truly am, just because of the amount of abatement on this project and the time.”
Morrissey was particularly unhappy because Dahlstrom was approved for the project in 2015 and was supposed to have the building constructed by the end of 2017 in return for 42 percent tax rebates.
“This was a development agreement that was made years ago and it has not been followed,” Morrissey said. “The amount of tax rebates is almost doubled. That’s just not OK in my book.”
Community Planning and Development Director Noel Anderson said the $2.5 million 6Comm project, which was to be constructed on the site of the demolished Flea Market building, got delayed because the developer was seeking additional land.
The Iowa Workforce Housing Tax Credit program, which was expected to help finance the project, was then discontinued.
“To try and help project move ahead now, we worked with developer for more incentives,” Anderson said.
Mayor Quentin Hart jumped into the debate when the project appeared headed to defeat, noting Dahlstrom was the only developer putting up new residential buildings downtown. He developed Grand Crossing, River Trail Condominiums, and is erecting the Art Block building at the Riverloop Amphitheater.
“I won’t say that there’s a line of people right now calling to build brand new buildings in our downtown area,” Hart said.
Councilman Jerome Amos Jr. also worried about chasing away investment.
“My concern is: If we are not doing these incentives, do we have the potential to lose these developers and consequently receive nothing for the property?” Amos said.
Councilwoman Sharon Juon said the city will get more with the project, even with the incentive package, than the $4,000 in taxes it’s receiving now.
“Mr. Dahlstrom has done so much for downtown that I trust him,” Juon said. “The benefits to this — not only be benefits of having more housing for people to move downtown but also to get something more than what we’re getting for that piece of land right now — that’s certainly an improvement to what we have right now.”
Work on the project is expected to begin by July and be completed by the end of October 2021.
