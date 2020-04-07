Waterloo ups tax breaks to land 6Comm building

The Iowa Workforce Housing Tax Credit program, which was expected to help finance the project, was then discontinued.

“To try and help project move ahead now, we worked with developer for more incentives,” Anderson said.

Mayor Quentin Hart jumped into the debate when the project appeared headed to defeat, noting Dahlstrom was the only developer putting up new residential buildings downtown. He developed Grand Crossing, River Trail Condominiums, and is erecting the Art Block building at the Riverloop Amphitheater.

“I won’t say that there’s a line of people right now calling to build brand new buildings in our downtown area,” Hart said.

Councilman Jerome Amos Jr. also worried about chasing away investment.

“My concern is: If we are not doing these incentives, do we have the potential to lose these developers and consequently receive nothing for the property?” Amos said.

Councilwoman Sharon Juon said the city will get more with the project, even with the incentive package, than the $4,000 in taxes it’s receiving now.