Waterloo updates scooter ordinance, citing issues

WATERLOO — The city updated several sections of its new scooter ordinance after reports of potential problems surfaced in the few weeks since the program began.

The City Council originally approved its ordinance governing “shared mobility devices” June 1. It put in place rules for up to three scooter companies, and Bird — based in Santa Monica, California — and New York City-based Helbiz jumped in, adding hundreds of scooters to downtown Waterloo that have proved popular.

But Monday night, the council nixed the possibility of a third company, limited the two current operators to 150 scooters each, required companies to ensure riders are 18 and older, and limited hours of operation to between 4 a.m. to midnight. It also changed the time limit to move or remove scooters that are not parked correctly from 24 hours to 12, and disallowed scooters from special events or events held on city property.

It was welcome news to Ward 3 Councilor Pat Morrissey, who said he thought the companies already had “violations that need to be addressed.”