Waterloo unveils new logo and city seal

WATERLOO — The city of Waterloo unveiled a new logo and official seal on Thursday night.

The focal point of the new logo is a stylized letter “W” which will be featured in a “Fly the W” community pride campaign. The existing logo was revamped to create the official seal, which includes the Fourth Street pedestrian bridge.

The rebranding project was identified as a critical point in the city’s 2030 Vision and Strategic Plan, formally adopted by the City Council on Oct. 4, 2021.

“Our primary goal of this rebrand is to develop a sense of pride and relationship between residents and the City of Waterloo,” Mayor Quentin Hart said in a news release. “Residents are our greatest advocates and champions. If they are thrilled, they’ll talk about it and share their enthusiasm with friends and family around the country. Fly the W gives them ways to express their pride.”

The new branding will be included in marketing to attract businesses, future residents and visitors by telling Waterloo’s story.

“Fly the W is about Waterloo building pride in itself,” Hart said.

According to deNovo, the Cedar Rapids agency that developed the new brand elements, the concept is inspired by the “W” flag that is flown when the Chicago Cubs win a baseball game.

“Fly the W, in this case, means that we are not only celebrating Waterloo’s ‘wins,’ but we are also flipping the script on how we think and talk about the community,” deNovo President Jen Neuman said in the release. “Fly the W is about showing off wins and telling the world that Waterloo is a community of opportunity, where everyone can prosper.

“It will help residents build (relationships) with their city and empower them as super-fans who fly the flag. And yes, there will be a flag. We hope the city and residents like to fly it loud and proud.”