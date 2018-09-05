WATERLOO — The city is making another U-turn in its plans to rebuild University Avenue.
A majority of Waterloo City Council members Tuesday said they favored constructing the west phase of University next year, reversing a previous recommendation to work on the east phase in 2019.
“I certainly haven’t talked to every business owner on the west end, but every business owner I’ve heard from wants to do everything they can to expedite this,” said Councilman Steve Schmitt.
Contractors are currently working on the middle section of University from Greenhill Road to Ansborough Avenue. Original plans called for the west phase from the City Falls city limits at Midway Drive to Greenhill to be reconstructed in 2019.
Planners later proposed building the east phase from Ansborough Avenue to U.S. Highway 63 near downtown in 2019 because the city did not need to acquire property or construction easements there.
But Community Planning and Development Director Noel Anderson said the change did not sit well with the large number of business owners on the west phase.
“Some of the public comments that we received … there seemed to be a general push to go with the west section first,” Anderson said.
Michelle Sweeney, project manager at the AECOM design firm, said the benefits of the east phase included giving city staff more time to acquire the 23 construction easements and properties needed on the west phase and would have allowed construction to start in April rather than May 2019.
She said the west phase would benefit more businesses and would complete the gap between the Cedar Falls University construction, expected to be done this year, and the middle section in Waterloo.
But Sweeney said council members would need to authorize the use of eminent domain to acquire the easements for the west phase.
While the city would still attempt to negotiate contracts for the easements first, the condemnation process would guarantee the city would have the property in time for construction to begin. Starting without those easements in place could drive up costs and cause delays.
“The west will work with the condemnation process,” Sweeney said. “It’s not always pretty because it comes off with a very negative connotation.”
Council members will be asked to vote Monday on a resolution to construct the west phase in 2019 and start the steps necessary to use eminent domain.
Sweeney said the west phase, if chosen, would actually be a two-year construction process, starting in May 2019 and wrapping up in July 2020.
“There’s quite a bit more utility work between the water main and services for all of the businesses along that corridor,” she said. “There’s also quite a bit of staging changes … because we have a lot more driveways.”
Meanwhile, a decision to construct the west phase first would essentially eliminate the option of replacing the bridge over Greenhill Road with an at-grade intersection of University and Greenhill. That option was being considered previously, although no decision had been made.
