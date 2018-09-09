WATERLOO — City Council members will be asked Monday to select the next phase of the University Avenue project.
Contractors this year are working on the middle section of the street repair project, replacing the roadway between Greenhill Road and Ansborough Avenue.
A project design team this summer had recommended rebuilding the east section from Ansborough to U.S. Highway 63 in 2019 because no right-of-way or easement acquisitions were necessary before bids could be sought in February.
But a number of business owners and council members pushed instead for the western section from Greenhill west to the Cedar Falls city limits at Midway Drive to be rebuilt next year.
While the western section requires securing 22 construction easements and one acquisition before work can begin, delaying that section until 2020 would create additional hardships on existing businesses and those looking to lease vacant buildings there.
The resolution up for approval at the 5:30 p.m. council meeting in City Hall would allow engineers to begin preparing specifications for a March 2019 bid letting on the western phase and also would authorize city staff to begin the condemnation process for the easements.
City officials said they still expect to negotiate voluntary easements without having to exercise eminent domain. But staff said they needed to start the process now because failing to guarantee those easements could drive up construction costs or delay the project once it gets underway.
A decision to construct the west phase first also eliminates the option of replacing the bridge over Greenhill with an at-grade intersection at University. If the project moved east next year, engineers would have enough time to evaluate the Greenhill intersection options before that phase is rebuilt the following year.
If council members ultimately select the western section next, bids are expected to be sough in March with construction beginning in May 2019.
The entire project would not be completed until July of 2020 due to the large amount underground utility work and staging necessary to keep access to businesses during construction.
