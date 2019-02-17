WATERLOO — The city has opened labor talks by offering 1 percent raises to its unionized work force.
Six of the seven collective bargaining units, representing more than 430 Waterloo city government employees, swapped initial offers last week on new contracts to replace four-year agreements expiring June 30.
The new pacts represent the city’s first contracts negotiated under new collective bargaining rules adopted in 2017 by the Republican-controlled Iowa Legislature and Gov. Terry Branstad.
That law stripped most public employee labor unions of the right to negotiate for anything except base wages. But the law still requires the city to negotiate on a full range of issues with its public safety bargaining units.
Initial offers presented to the three nonpublic safety unions by Human Resources Director Lance Dunn show the city is agreeing to negotiate certain work rules and other “permissive” items it could have chosen to remove from the contracts.
Negotiations began later than usual as the Waterloo City Council was unable to agree on its initial bargaining position until after Ward 5 Councilman Ray Feuss was seated after a December special election.
The city is prohibited from negotiating health insurance benefits with nonpublic safety bargaining units. But it is asking members of the public safety bargaining units to pick up a greater share of their health insurance premiums.
Currently, city employees pay $40 per month for single health insurance coverage and $80 per month for a family plan. Current contract language called for the unions to pick up 20 percent of any increase in premiums up to $25 single or $50 family each year.
The city’s new proposal to the public safety bargaining units calls for the workers to pay for 20 percent of the total monthly premium costs for their plan.
Initial offers from the bargaining units to the city included:
- Construction and Public Employees Laborers’ International Union of North America, representing 154 public works employees, is asking for 3.5 percent wage increases during each year of the contract.
- Waterloo Police Protective Association, representing 112 sworn police officers, sought a “reasonable pay raise” July 1 with no changes in the health insurance plan.
- Waterloo Association of Professional Fire Fighters, which represents 102 firefighters, also sought a “fair and reasonable” wage increase.
- American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 61, covering 10 employees in the city planning and engineering departments, sought 3 percent across-the-board wage increases.
- American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 1195, covering 12 police lieutenants, code enforcement officers and other non-sworn police staff, sought 4 percent pay raises for some employees with additional steps for lieutenants.
- Teamsters Local 238, representing 18 clerical workers and animal control officers, is seeking 3.5 percent pay raises each year with additional increases for animal control officers.
The city is still waiting to open negotiations with Communication Workers of America Local 7175, representing 26 library workers.
Negotiations take place in private, but the contracts must be ratified by the unions and approved by the City Council before taking effect.
