WATERLOO — The city will demolish the site of a fatal house fire earlier this year.
Waterloo City Council members voted unanimously Monday to accept title to 536 Dawson St. from ANACAPA Associates LLC, Otto and Kim Maclin, along with the $10,000 insurance money the landlords received after the blaze.
The city plans to demolish the house and market the vacant lot for new construction.
“This home is badly fire damaged and a dangerous structure for young children and others who might try to venture inside,” said Community Planning and Development Director Noel Anderson. “We would like to demolish the building to eliminate that unsafe condition.”
Ashley Smith and her 9-year-old son, Jaykwon Sallis, died when the house burned April 22. Prosecutors have charged Denise Susanna O’Brien with two counts of murder for allegedly starting the fire after an argument with another tenant at the house.
The Maclins offered to donate the property and insurance money rather than demolish the property themselves. While the city will wind up with the vacant lot, this arrangement may cost more than the money provided.
Staff indicated it would cost the city approximately $10,000 to $12,000 to abate asbestos and tear down the house. But the level of fire damage could prevent asbestos removal, which could drive the demolition cost between $15,000 and $20,000.
The city has general obligation bonds issued for nuisance abatement, which could be used to cover any funding gap.
Anderson said the city will continue looking for developers to construct infill housing projects on vacant lots.
“The Dawson Street area and neighborhood is an area in need of new investment and rehabilitation on many structures,” he said. “The city hopes that removal of this building, the city’s work to try and get a new home to the site in the future, and other positives will help bring froth some of that change.”
