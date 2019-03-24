WATERLOO — The city may hire a consultant to develop improvements for a busy and dangerous stretch of Ridgeway Avenue.
Waterloo City Council members are scheduled Monday to consider approving a $94,623 contract with MSA Professional Services Inc., of Cedar Rapids, for a traffic study on Ridgeway between Kimball Avenue and U.S. Highway 63.
“It’s going to determine what would be best there,” said Traffic Operations Superintendent Sandie Greco. “Would it be three lanes with a center turn lane? Would it be four lanes?
“It also will take into consideration pedestrian traffic, bicycle traffic and also what intersections may warrant traffic signals,” she said.
The Iowa Department of Transportation in December 2017 approved $425,000 traffic safety grant for the city to convert Ridgeway from four to three lanes between Bellaire Road, just west of Kimball Avenue, to U.S. 63.
The proposal, which included one lane of traffic in each direction and a center turning lane, drew opposition from property owners in the area.
Greco said Monday’s council action is only to approve the consultant and not to make a decision on whether to have three or four lanes. A presentation will be made to council members and the public once the report is complete.
The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday in the council chambers on the second floor of City Hall. Other scheduled business includes:
- A public hearing on a site plan request from A-Line ALO to allow for the construction of a new 12,800-square-foot hangar southwest of the Waterloo Regional Airport terminal. The plan was previously endorsed by the Planning, Programming and Zoning Commission.
- A 4:25 p.m. work session on a request from Waterloo Fire Rescue to pay for The Compliance Engine, an internet-based tool for the department to track fire inspections and code compliance.
