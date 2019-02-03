WATERLOO — Sparks could fly as Waterloo reconsiders banning residents from shooting off fireworks.
The City Council is scheduled Monday to vote on a proposed ordinance which would allow the use of consumer fireworks for three days around the Fourth of July holiday.
The meeting is scheduled at 5:30 p.m. Monday in City Hall and also includes a public hearing on a proposed zoning ordinance further restricting where fireworks dealers can set up shop in the city.
Iowa lawmakers in 2017 lifted an 80-year-old statewide ban on the use of consumer fireworks.
But after concerns about the impact on persons with stress disorders, pets and litter, the Waterloo City Council joined a host of other large cities, including neighboring Cedar Falls, voting to prohibit consumer fireworks use.
The proposed Waterloo ordinance would allow fireworks to be shot off from noon to 11 p.m. July 4 and from noon to 10 p.m. on both July 3 and July 5 each year.
That’s still more restrictive that state law, which allows fireworks to be sold and used from June 1 through July 8 and again from Dec. 10 through Jan. 3.
Another change would boost Waterloo’s fine for illegal fireworks use from $250 to $375, a move designed to crack down on those still shooting off fireworks on days not designated for their use.
Council members are also slated to consider a change in the zoning ordinance that would require stand-alone fireworks stores and all temporary stands and tents to be in “M-1” manufacturing zones. Businesses in “C-2” commercial districts could still sell fireworks as an accessory to their main business, such as Menards and Sam’s Club.
A bill introduced in the Legislature by Sen. Jake Chapman, R-Adel, would strip cities of their right to prohibit fireworks sales in commercially zoned areas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.