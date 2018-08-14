WATERLOO — The city has a new tool to collect unpaid ambulance bills and other debts.
Waterloo City Council members voted 6-0 Monday to approve participating in a state program that allows the city to put holds on income tax refunds, lottery and casino winnings and other payments to individuals who owe it money.
The “income offset” program run by the Iowa Department of Administrative Services requires residents to settle up their debts before the state would release the rest of the money.
“We will be utilizing that program to help collect for ambulance billing in addition to utilizing collections services that we already have in place,” City Clerk Kelley Felchle said.
The measure was approved without any council debate or public objections.
Waterloo joins several hundred Iowa cities participating in the program, including Cedar Falls, Evansdale, Jesup and Hudson in the metro area. Most of the state’s larger cities, including Des Moines and Cedar Rapids, also use income offset.
Cedar Rapids has been utilizing the program to collect unpaid citations issued by its automated traffic enforcement cameras, which catch speeding motorists on Interstate 380.
But Waterloo Police Chief Dan Trelka said he does not expect Waterloo will use the program to go after automated traffic fines from the hand-held and vehicle-based cameras his department began using last fall.
“We’re collecting most of the funds and those that we aren’t collecting we are kicking over to a collections agency,” Trelka said.
“I’m trying to think of creative ways to address the serial (speeding) offenders,” he said. “We’re looking at a chronic nuisance vehicle similar to a chronic nuisance property, and we would go after the owner of that vehicle if they have a lot of violations.
“We just want people to drive more safely,” Trelka added.
The income offset program requires cities to make a good-faith effort to collect unpaid bills before it places a hold on state payments. No money is collected unless an individual owning money gets a tax refund or other payment from the state.
Fire Chief Pat Treloar said his department will continue using a billing agency to recover unpaid ambulance bills before sending the debt to the state program.
Treloar said the department has about 500 to 700 ambulance bills each year in some type of unpaid status. Most of those involve clients with multiple calls for service and no health insurance who make no attempt to pay the bills.
Cities can only place holds on payments exceeding $50. A $7 administrative fee the state collects on every payment it holds for a community can be passed on to the person owing the debt.
I'm pretty sure the state already has procedures in place for chronic speeders. It does, however, require that an actual officer actually stops them and doesn't just take a picture of them. I hate to break it to the chief, but we have issues a h e l l of a lot bigger in this town than speeding.
