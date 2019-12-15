{{featured_button_text}}
062811mp-Virden-creek-levee-1

The City of Waterloo is moving forward with plans to heighten Virden Creek levee about three feet, photographed Tuesday, June 28, 2011, in Waterloo, Iowa. (MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor)

WATERLOO — A major levee project to keep east-side homes out of the flood plain is up for approval this week.

Waterloo City Council members are scheduled Monday to hold a public hearing on plans to raise the Virden Creek levee between Gates Park and U.S. Highway 63.

The work, which involves adding three feet to the top of the earthen levee, must be done if the city wants to recertify the levees and keep the Federal Emergency Management Agency from placing hundreds of homes and businesses in the 100-year flood plain.

Tricon Construction Group of Dubuque submitted the apparent low bid for the project at just over $3.8 million, which was below the $4.4 million engineering estimate. Three other bids were opened Thursday.

Last month, City Engineer Jamie Knutson said Waterloo was unable to certify the Virden Creek levee in 2010 because it lacked the three-foot “freeboard” required by FEMA.

The city has been saving up general obligation bond proceeds since 2012 to pay for the work.

“This (project) let’s us certify our levees,” Knutson said. “It makes sure FEMA keeps these levees on the flood plain maps.”

If FEMA removed the Virden Creek levees from the maps, the flood plain would extend across a large area on the city’s east side. Property owners with mortgages in the 100-year flood plain generally are forced to buy costly flood insurance.

The Virden Creek flood control system was built before the city constructed levees on the Cedar River and Black Hawk Creek. It includes a dam north of the city limits and levees from Gates Park to U.S. 63, where it enters an underground culvert and runs to the Cedar River.

The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday in the council chambers on the second floor of City Hall.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments