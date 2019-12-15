WATERLOO — A major levee project to keep east-side homes out of the flood plain is up for approval this week.
Waterloo City Council members are scheduled Monday to hold a public hearing on plans to raise the Virden Creek levee between Gates Park and U.S. Highway 63.
The work, which involves adding three feet to the top of the earthen levee, must be done if the city wants to recertify the levees and keep the Federal Emergency Management Agency from placing hundreds of homes and businesses in the 100-year flood plain.
Tricon Construction Group of Dubuque submitted the apparent low bid for the project at just over $3.8 million, which was below the $4.4 million engineering estimate. Three other bids were opened Thursday.
Last month, City Engineer Jamie Knutson said Waterloo was unable to certify the Virden Creek levee in 2010 because it lacked the three-foot “freeboard” required by FEMA.
The city has been saving up general obligation bond proceeds since 2012 to pay for the work.
You have free articles remaining.
“This (project) let’s us certify our levees,” Knutson said. “It makes sure FEMA keeps these levees on the flood plain maps.”
If FEMA removed the Virden Creek levees from the maps, the flood plain would extend across a large area on the city’s east side. Property owners with mortgages in the 100-year flood plain generally are forced to buy costly flood insurance.
The Virden Creek flood control system was built before the city constructed levees on the Cedar River and Black Hawk Creek. It includes a dam north of the city limits and levees from Gates Park to U.S. 63, where it enters an underground culvert and runs to the Cedar River.
The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday in the council chambers on the second floor of City Hall.
Photos: Aplington-Parkersburg finishes 5th in Class II Jazz at state dance
Photos: Cedar Falls competes in Class XIV Pom at state dance
Photos: Cedar Falls places 5th in Class VIII Hip Hop at state dance
Photos: Clear Lake dancers win three events at state meet
Photos: Grundy Center ties for 1st place in Small School Hoopla at state dance
Photos: Mason City dancers win Prop category, adds pair of 2nds
Photos: New Hampton finishes 2nd in Class IV Hip Hop at state dance
Photos: North Fayette Valley takes 3rd in Pom at state dance
Photos: North Tama finishes fifth in Pom at state dance
Photos: Waterloo Columbus takes 3rd in Class IV Hip Hop at state dance
Photos: Waterloo West receives Division I rating in Class XIV Pom at state dance
Photos: Waterloo West places 4th in Class VIII Hip Hop at state dance
Photos: Waverly-Shell Rock places 2nd in Class XI Pom at state dance
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.