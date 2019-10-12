WATERLOO -- A South Dakota company is planning to invest more than $9.5 million buying and remodeling the downtown Ramada Hotel.
Makenda LLC, based in Madison, S.D., is seeking grants and tax incentives from the city to help upgrade the 37-year-old, 10-story hotel and restaurant adjacent to the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center.
The hotel would be renovated and rebranded under the Best Western Plus flag by the end of next year, according to a development agreement pending Waterloo City Council approval Monday.
Makenda, which owns a Best Western Plus in St. Peter, Minn., and is building a Glo hotel near Sioux Falls, S.D., is purchasing the vintage 1982 Ramada from Watermark Hotel Equities, based near Chicago.
The announcement is a potential break for city and tourism leaders who have been scrambling to recover after a previous deal with Leslie Hospitality to buy and renovate both the hotel and convention center fell apart last fall.
They are poised to provide a rich incentive package to make the deal work, including a $450,000 cash grant upon closing; 85 percent property tax rebates for the next 20 years; and an annual grant equal to the new hotel-motel tax generated by the hotel for the next 20 years.
The property tax rebates alone amount to a minimum of $4 million based on current tax rates and the minimum $9.5 million assessed value required on the property. The hotel currently has an assessed value of $1.62 million.
The city also is required to invest between $4.9 million and $9.8 million in improvements to the convention center over the next five years. While the city would maintain ownership of the convention center it is currently evaluating a proposal from a private firm to manage it.
City officials have struggled in recent years as the hotel and convention center complex, state-of-the-art when built, have fallen behind convention facilities in competing communities.
It has been a chicken-or-the-egg dilemma: Could the city justify spending millions to renovate the convention center when it was attached to an inferior hotel? Could the city encourage improvements to the hotel when it was connected to a substandard convention center?
