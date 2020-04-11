Waterloo to inflate Cedar River dam

WATERLOO -- The city is planning to begin inflating the newly repaired downtown rubber dam on April 20.
It is expected to take two days for the dam to fully inflate, which will raise the upstream Cedar River level by about four feet to improve boating and recreation activities.
The dam will remain fully inflated until Oct. 19, weather permitting.
