WATERLOO -- The Iowa Department of Human Services will host a Medicaid member and provider town hall meeting in Waterloo Thursday.

IDHS will be on hand to discuss recent changes in Medicaid, notably the replacement of managed care organization UnitedHealthcare with Iowa Total Care. UnitedHealthcare announced its withdrawal from the Iowa Medicaid system in March.

The meeting will be in Hawkeye Community College's Tama Hall, Room 102. A provider town hall will be held at from 4 to 5 p.m. followed by a member town hall from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. at the same location. 

Town halls will take place in several Iowa cities from Wednesday through May 14. 

