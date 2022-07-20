Waterloo to hold Sept. 13 referendum on broadband project

WATERLOO — Voters in Waterloo will head to the polls Sept. 13 to weigh in on whether the city should borrow $20 million to develop a municipal communications utility.

Specifically, they will cast ballots on the city’s proposed financing of a fiber optic backbone needed to create the communications network. The City Council on Monday approved setting the voter referendum.

Residents will decide if the city should enter into a loan agreement and issue general obligation capital loan notes in an amount not to exceed $20 million. The funds would be used to design, acquire, construct, install and equip all or part of a fiber optic backbone and fiber to the premises broadband communications system. The money would also pay for related infrastructure, equipment and facilities — including facility connections that would support functions related to providing utility services.

The referendum needs 60% voter approval to pass.

Maggie Burger, the senior vice president of Speer Financial, said the purpose of the bond dollars is to fund the construction of city owned assets – or the backbone – for the broadband project. She said it includes city public services such as sewer, stormwater, traffic, and water, with possible participation from Water Works.

Burger said the general obligation bonds are not required, but would be used to lower the cost of financing the overall project.

The backbone project will connect 100 miles of fiber optic cables to over 100 sites throughout the city. The project is expected to cost $29.28 million.

Resident Forest Dillavou voiced his concerns about the issue to the council, saying it could be too expensive.

“Our stormwater fee, our sanitary fee, all these fees once they’re added – they never go back down,” Dillavou said. “We lower the quality of life for people at the bottom and the rest of us have to pay.”

Mayor Quentin Hart responded to the comment, saying Waterloo has some of the lowest rates in the state for sewer and garbage.

Another resident, David Drier, also had concerns that the original plan never came before the City Council or voters.

In 2005, voters approved the creation of a municipal utility service, but did not approve any funding to move ahead with a system to provide internet, television or phone services.

“For the past 15 to 20 years, the city has done a lot of talking of needing to do this and to work for our own fiber network, and the time is here,” Hart said.

“This is good for the long-range interest of this community.”

Steve Nadel, an attorney with Ahlers & Cooney P.C., who deals with municipal utilities in the state of Iowa, said the ballot proposition is drafted more broadly than just the backboneand would allow financing to be used for any portion of the project.

Nadel said if any utilities, such as sewer, water or stormwater, are going to use the fiber backbone for their purposes, each one would have to hold a public hearing at a council meeting to allow for public comments.

While city officials hope general obligation bonds can be used to lower the overall borrowing costs, no matter the vote outcome they intend to move forward with the broadband project.