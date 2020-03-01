Waterloo to hold 'max levy' budget hearing Monday

WATERLOO — New rules regarding the adoption of local government budgets were touted as providing more transparency for property tax payers.
But the law approved last spring by the Iowa Legislature and signed by the governor could create more confusion at the next Waterloo City Council meeting.
Council members are scheduled Monday to hold a public hearing and vote on a “maximum levy,” which essentially puts a ceiling on how high they could boost property taxes under part of the budget for the fiscal year starting July 1.
The entire budget, including a final property tax rate affecting autumn tax bills, would not be approved until a second public hearing under the new law. That hearing is tentatively scheduled for March 19.
You have free articles remaining.
This week’s public hearing covers the city’s general operating funds and calls for property taxes in those funds to jump by $2.8 million, or nearly 8.5 percent. At least five of the seven council members would be required to approve the maximum levy, since the increase exceeds 2 percent.
But city officials said the maximum tax rate was set intentionally high for the first hearing to provide more flexibility as council members continue to work through ideas for next year’s budget.
In fact, the proposed $18.88 per $1,000 tax rate — a boost from the current $17.55 rate — is essentially the highest tax rate the city could adopt under state law. The proposal includes hiring 11 new city employees primarily requested by council members and not by department heads.
Mayor Quentin Hart has said he expects the property tax increase to be much smaller when the final budget returns for the second hearing and approval.
The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday in the council chambers on the second floor of City Hall.