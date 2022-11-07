Waterloo to extend naural gas services to air and rail park

WATERLOO — The city will begin extending natural gas service into the Waterloo Air and Rail Park after the City Council unanimously approved an agreement Monday with MidAmerican Energy Company.

Costs for the project, as outlined in the facilities construction and reimbursement agreement, can't exceed $1.71 million. It will be funded with MidPort tax increment financing district dollars.

Waterloo previously worked with MidAmerican for the extension of electrical services to the same area, which is more than 300 acres of industrial land on the western side of the Waterloo Regional Airport.

City documents state that there is potential for the costs to be refunded as the park develops within the next decade. According to the documents, "The City already has one project under construction, two approved Development Agreements for further construction, and multiple interested future projects."

Noel Anderson, community planning and development director, said natural gas will be used to heat the facilities constructed by companies that eventually locate in the park, providing an incentive for businesses to move there.

The council also held a public hearing to allow for an auto repair shop located at the former Petco store on Flammang Drive.

A representative for the shop said that it will sell custom wheels and there will be “limited repairs,” such as alignment and brake work. He said there would not be any oil or chemicals used at the business. No tires will be stored outside of the shop.

Another hearing was on the Waterloo Center for the Arts-Youth Pavilion boiler replacement project. The boiler was estimated to cost $195,000 and the city awarded a $145,000 contract to Bowker Mechanical Contractors, LLC of Cedar Rapids. Bowker was the only firm to submit a bid.