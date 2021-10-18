Waterloo to consider whether to issue $14.5M in bonds for theme park development

WATERLOO — The City Council tonight will discuss whether to issue up to $14.5 million in general obligation bonds related to the new theme park currently under construction.

The funds are part of a proposed development agreement between Waterloo and Lost Worlds Theme Park, according to Chief Financial Officer Michelle Weidner.

The proceeds from selling the bonds will be used “to pay the costs of aiding in the planning, undertaking and carrying out of urban renewal projects ... for the San Marnan Redevelopment Area,” Weidner wrote in city documents, “including those costs associated with acquisition of property and financing one or more Economic Development Grants to private developers to fund the acquisition, construction and equipping of a recreational theme park.”

The city would pay back the bonds from sources including TIF revenue, hotel motel taxes “and potentially general property taxes,” Weidner wrote. Additional development “will be needed” in that area “to fully fund the debt service requirements.”

In other business, the council will consider:

Whether to update the city’s littering ordinance to add depositing any non-recyclable waste, including Styrofoam, at drop-off recycling sites around Waterloo.

The city has long had problems with trash and other “wishful recycling” materials being erroneously dumped at recycling sites, and has closed sites, most recently in 2018, where repeat offending continues.

Throwing such “excluded waste” into recycling bins would incur a fine of up to $500 for the first offense if passed.

Whether to mandate private property owners, from homeowners to businesses, get a permit from the city before planting “native vegetation” anywhere on their property.

The permit will involve a sketch of the planting area, proposed species and percent of the seed mix and a proposed maintenance plan for at least the first three years, submitted to the Leisure Services Department.

As of right now, the proposal included no definition for native vegetation nor a minimum size for the planting to qualify for permitting. It will be discussed at the work session prior to the council meeting.

“Any individual, business or corporation intending to plan native vegetation upon privately owned property shall first have approval from the City of Waterloo before planting,” the proposed permit process reads.

A separate permit would be required for right-of-way native plantings and will also be considered Monday.

Whether to approve the installation of speed humps in the 3800 block of Sager Avenue and the 200 block of Edwards Street.

Traffic operations Director Sandie Greco noted the speed study on Sager Avenue showed most motorists driving 33 miles per hour on Sager, while most motorists were driving 32 miles per hour on Edwards, both of which have speed limits of 25 miles per hour.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.