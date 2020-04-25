You are the owner of this article.
Waterloo to consider new 8-plex building north of Home Park Boulevard
Waterloo to consider new 8-plex building north of Home Park Boulevard

Proposed Home Park Blvd. 8-plex

The location of a proposed new 8-plex building on Home Park Boulevard in Waterloo to be developed by Net Worth Investments of Cedar Falls.

WATERLOO — The city will consider whether to approve $40,000 in incentives for a new 8-plex multi-family building in the area of Highway 63 and Home Park Boulevard at their regular Monday meeting.

The Waterloo City Council will consider approving a development agreement with Net Worth Investments of Cedar Falls, which plans to construct an 8-plex building directly north of 1150 Home Park Blvd.

The estimated value of the building will be $750,000 upon completion, according to documents.

Because it is an infill development, the agreement would also allow for the developer, Andrea McGeough, to receive a $5,000 per-unit grant from the city for a total of $40,000 once each unit receives a certificate of occupancy after completion.

However, because McGeough is married to Waterloo Police Officer Matthew McGeough, per the Iowa Code she is not able to receive more than $6,000 per year in incentives. The agreement, therefore, is drafted so that she would receive no more than $6,000 per year for six years, and $4,000 in the seventh year, according to Noel Anderson, the city’s community planning and development director.

The Waterloo City Council will meet in its regular session at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

