Waterloo to borrow $13 million for projects

Other notable projects include $750,000 to replace a fire engine, $520,000 for improvements to parks and Leisure Services facilities; $300,000 to repair the Young Arena roof; $465,000 for vehicles and equipment; and $230,000 to either demolish blighted buildings or pay developers who build new homes. The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday in the council chambers of City Hall. Council members will be attending electronically and residents wishing to comment on items are encouraged to do so via email to the City Clerk’s Office or contact the clerk to get log-in information to participate in the meeting by phone or Zoom meeting.