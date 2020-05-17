Waterloo to borrow $13 million for projects

WATERLOO — The Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center and economic development projects are driving up the amount of money the city plans to borrow this year.
Waterloo City Council members are scheduled Monday to hold public hearings and take initial steps to issue $13 million in general obligation bonds for a laundry list of capital projects and equipment.
The proposed June 2 bond sale is larger than originally expected due to a late addition of $2 million to match a state grant to reconstruct a stretch of Shaulis Road near the planned Lost Island Theme Park.
But the largest portion of the bonds, nearly $3.7 million, is earmarked for improvements and repairs to the convention center. Those dollars are on top of $1.4 million in bonds sold a year ago for the city-owned building.
The capital projects list also includes $1.5 million for development in the Northeast Industrial Park and $1.31 million for the University Avenue reconstruction project.
The city sells bonds annually to pay for large projects and repays those bonds primarily with property tax collections over 15 to 20 years. The city’s total bonded debt was just under $100 million at the close of the last fiscal year.
A full list of projects in this year’s proposed bond issue can be found on the city’s and The Courier’s website, wcfcourier.com.
Other notable projects include $750,000 to replace a fire engine, $520,000 for improvements to parks and Leisure Services facilities; $300,000 to repair the Young Arena roof; $465,000 for vehicles and equipment; and $230,000 to either demolish blighted buildings or pay developers who build new homes. The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday in the council chambers of City Hall. Council members will be attending electronically and residents wishing to comment on items are encouraged to do so via email to the City Clerk’s Office or contact the clerk to get log-in information to participate in the meeting by phone or Zoom meeting.
Other scheduled council business includes:
- A development agreement with 3 Stooges LLC for the city to donate land on Martin Road, just north of Denso, for the developer to build three new commercial buildings with each from 6,000 to 8,100 square feet.
- A resolution approving hotel-motel tax grants to events and organizations in the coming fiscal year.
