Receding water from the deflation of the Waterloo bladder dam downstream on the Cedar River leaves hundreds of mussels stranded on sandbars.

 BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER

WATERLOO — The city of Waterloo will begin deflating its downtown Cedar River dam earlier than usual to help save freshwater mussels.

City officials said they will begin gradual deflation of the bladder dam beginning Oct. 15 at the request of river biologists with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

The deflation will last approximately one month rather than the past practice of a 24-hour deflation on Oct. 31. Previous fall drawdowns have caused mass stranding of freshwater mussels on the exposed river bottom.

“We appreciate the city of Waterloo’s cooperation as well as river users that may be impacted by the change in operations,” said the DNR’s Dan Kirby.

Boaters can expect the pool behind the dam to have lower water levels than previous years during the last week of October, but water levels will be slightly higher than previous years during the first week of November. These impacts will be limited to the area immediately above the Waterloo dam.

