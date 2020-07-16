Waterloo theme park moved to viable TIF district

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — The city has moved the developing Lost Island Theme Park into a new economic development tax zone.

Waterloo City Council members voted unanimously Monday to shift the planned $100 million theme park on Shaulis Road out of the struggling Crossroads tax-increment financing district and into the vibrant San Marnan Drive TIF district to the west.

The switch is designed to ensure the city can pay for road improvements and development incentives to assist the theme park, which is slated to open in 2022.

There were no objections to the change during a public hearing, and council members did not discuss the measure before their vote.

The theme park site on Shaulis near the Lost Island Waterpark and Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo was originally included in the TIF district created around Crossroads Center to provide tax breaks to lure new businesses.

Property values in the TIF district must grow to provide the additional tax revenue to fund those incentives. But the Crossroads TIF has actually seen taxable values fall due largely to the struggling mall, leaving no revenue to help the theme park.