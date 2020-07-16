You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Waterloo theme park moved to viable TIF district
0 comments
top story

Waterloo theme park moved to viable TIF district

{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — The city has moved the developing Lost Island Theme Park into a new economic development tax zone.

Waterloo City Council members voted unanimously Monday to shift the planned $100 million theme park on Shaulis Road out of the struggling Crossroads tax-increment financing district and into the vibrant San Marnan Drive TIF district to the west.

The switch is designed to ensure the city can pay for road improvements and development incentives to assist the theme park, which is slated to open in 2022.

There were no objections to the change during a public hearing, and council members did not discuss the measure before their vote.

The theme park site on Shaulis near the Lost Island Waterpark and Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo was originally included in the TIF district created around Crossroads Center to provide tax breaks to lure new businesses.

Property values in the TIF district must grow to provide the additional tax revenue to fund those incentives. But the Crossroads TIF has actually seen taxable values fall due largely to the struggling mall, leaving no revenue to help the theme park.

The site now will be connected to the San Marnan TIF, which is generating revenue from projects like the VGM expansion, Country Club Business Center at San Marnan Drive and Ansborough Avenue, and other new businesses.

While council members have yet to approve a development agreement for the theme park, the updated San Marnan TIF plan shows a $14 million grant and $3.7 million in future tax rebates for the project, along with $10 million to improve the Shaulis Road corridor.

TIF districts are geographic zones created to attract development. New property tax revenue generated from growth in a district isn’t released to other taxing bodies; it is retained by the city to spend on development incentives in that specific district.

Staffer Tim Jamison’s memorable 2019 stories:

Courier Reporter Tim Jamison's most memorable stories of 2019

It wasn't always the most important news of the day that stood out to me this year. For the most part, these stories were the ones that reminded me that newspapers play an important role in informing and connecting our community.

Automated traffic cameras catch 20,000

Automated traffic cameras catch 20,000

  • Updated

Waterloo's slow rolling out of automated traffic enforcement cameras over the past two years have made it difficult to get a grasp on how acti…

Tim Jamison

Tim Jamison

  • Updated
  • 0

Tim Jamison has covered city government in Waterloo since 1991.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News