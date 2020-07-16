Waterloo theme park moved to viable TIF district

WATERLOO — The city has moved the developing Lost Island Theme Park into a new economic development tax zone.
Waterloo City Council members voted unanimously Monday to shift the planned $100 million theme park on Shaulis Road out of the struggling Crossroads tax-increment financing district and into the vibrant San Marnan Drive TIF district to the west.
The switch is designed to ensure the city can pay for road improvements and development incentives to assist the theme park, which is slated to open in 2022.
There were no objections to the change during a public hearing, and council members did not discuss the measure before their vote.
The theme park site on Shaulis near the Lost Island Waterpark and Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo was originally included in the TIF district created around Crossroads Center to provide tax breaks to lure new businesses.
Property values in the TIF district must grow to provide the additional tax revenue to fund those incentives. But the Crossroads TIF has actually seen taxable values fall due largely to the struggling mall, leaving no revenue to help the theme park.
The site now will be connected to the San Marnan TIF, which is generating revenue from projects like the VGM expansion, Country Club Business Center at San Marnan Drive and Ansborough Avenue, and other new businesses.
While council members have yet to approve a development agreement for the theme park, the updated San Marnan TIF plan shows a $14 million grant and $3.7 million in future tax rebates for the project, along with $10 million to improve the Shaulis Road corridor.
TIF districts are geographic zones created to attract development. New property tax revenue generated from growth in a district isn’t released to other taxing bodies; it is retained by the city to spend on development incentives in that specific district.
Staffer Tim Jamison’s memorable 2019 stories:
Courier Reporter Tim Jamison's most memorable stories of 2019
It wasn't always the most important news of the day that stood out to me this year. For the most part, these stories were the ones that reminded me that newspapers play an important role in informing and connecting our community.
In the biggest local economic development announcement of the year, Gary and Becky Bertch announced plans in July for a $100 million theme par…
A controversy over whether the city of Waterloo should sell off portions of its parks for new housing development was a great reminder of the …
Waterloo put itself on the vanguard of a national civil rights movement this year when City Council members made it first city in Iowa and one…
What could have been a routine story about the 10-year anniversary of Waterloo's Pat Bowlsby Off-Leash Dog Park became one of my favorite inte…
Waterloo's slow rolling out of automated traffic enforcement cameras over the past two years have made it difficult to get a grasp on how acti…
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.